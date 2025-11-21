OpenAI has announced that it is rolling out group chats in ChatGPT to all users globally. Group chats were initially introduced about a week ago in select countries. However, the company has since decided to expand the functionality to more regions following positive user feedback.

As the name says, group chats are a collaborative feature. It allows users to communicate with each other and the AI chatbot in a shared conversation. To use the feature, the user must tap the people icon in the top right corner of a new or existing chat. ChatGPT will then create a copy of the conversation as a new group chat.

To join a group chat, users must click on the invite link. Up to 20 users can participate in a conversation. When first initiating a group chat, ChatGPT will prompt the members to create a short profile. Once the setup is complete, users can interact with the bot as they normally would.

According to OpenAI, responses are powered by GPT‑5.1 Auto, which uses the best model to answer queries. This is based on the prompt and the available models, with the latter depending on whether the user is on the Free, Go, Plus or Pro plan.

The company also claims that the chatbot can follow the flow of the conversation, knowing when to remain silent and when to speak up. That said, users can mention the bot in a message when they want it to respond. Beyond that, ChatGPT can use emoji reactions and reference profile pictures.

However, it does not pull from the users’ personal ChatGPT memory, nor does it create new memories from group chats. Naturally, users have control over the group chats, with the option to set how the bot will respond. As with any group chat, members can choose to leave at any time. Participants can also be removed, with the exception of the group creator.

Group chats in ChatGPT are now rolling out globally. After a successful pilot with early testers, group chats will now be available to all logged-in users on ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans. pic.twitter.com/vOWddj3vGy — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 20, 2025

Of course, the feature is still relatively new, and will likely change over time. In its announcement linked below, OpenAI stated that it will continue to refine group chats as more people begin using them.

(Source: OpenAI)