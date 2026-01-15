The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) says that it has reached out to the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, X. The government body says that it wishes to discuss the temporary suspension of its AI chatbot, Grok, on the platform.

Fahmi Fadzil, Communications Minister, said that he wishes to have a meeting with the platform by next week, but at the time of writing, it doesn’t sound like X has officially responded to the query.

The request for a meeting comes days after MCMC issued a temporary ban on Grok from being used in the country after it was discovered that it could be used to generate images and deepfakes of a pornographic nature, primarily of women and children.

As previously reported, the ban also appears to be limited to specific and explicit queries, and family-friendly prompts are still able to go through. For another matter, Grok had initially deflected any criticism that image generation and editing said images were “limited to paying subscribers”, with non-paying users only allowed a handful of prompts, plus limited functions.

In light of this, MCMC is also considering taking X to court over its alleged failure to ensure the safety of its users, by not putting some restrictions and restraints.

(Source: The Edge)