It seems that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) may be dragging X to court. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil revealed that MCMC is considering taking legal action against the social media platform over its failure to ensure the safety of its users.

Unsurprisingly, the crux of the matter is Grok, which according to the minister has features that violate Malaysian laws. The chatbot has gained a notorious reputation due to its ability to generate NSFW images. Of course, while that alone shouldn’t raise any eyebrows given the nature of the Internet, Grok seems to lack some of the restraint built into its peers and will readily create non-consensual sexual deepfakes of children and women.

Earlier this week, MCMC brought down the banhammer on Grok after reaching out to X. Apparently, the response it received from the platform was unsatisfactory, hence the bot’s temporary suspension. The minister went on to note that the government has requested further discussions, but is also weighing legal action. He added that MCMC is currently working on this and will issue a statement later.

Aside from that, the minister pointed out that Malaysia is not alone in imposing such restrictions, noting that other countries have blocked access due to inadequate safeguards. Notably, Indonesia pulled the plug on the bot over the weekend.

