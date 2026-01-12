TM has announced that its joint joint venture with Nxera, the data centre arm of Singapore telco Singtel, has secured a multi-year electricity supply for an upcoming data centre in Johor. The deal with TNB will provide the data centre with 280 MW of power for the Iskandar Puteri data centre, which is scheduled to begin its first phase of commercial operations this year.

The company said “the facility will serve as a cornerstone of the country’s digital infrastructure, supporting hyperscalers, AI application providers and enterprises to accelerate digital transformation and cloud adoption across the region”. It is also noted to feature ” advanced liquid cooling technologies”, with connectivity for the data centre being backed by subsea cable networks backed by both TM and Singtel to ensure “robust global reach and low latency network performance”.

In its press release, TM says the data centre is “one of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone’s first investment projects”. According to The Edge, the data centre sits on 168,000 square metres of land, and is expected to require investments of over RM1 billion. The TM Nxera Joint Venture is split 51: 49 between TM and Nxera.

Mahathir bin Said, CEO of TM Nxera, says “this agreement with TNB is a critical step forward for our state-of-the-art, green digital infrastructure in Johor”. He ads that the JV “is more than just a data centre venture, it will be a strategic catalyst to accelerate the adoption of AI, cloud and advanced technologies across industries.