UMW Toyota Motor has unveiled the new Toyota Vellfire 2.5 HEV Executive Lounge, which it describes as its new flagship model. Worth noting though that this is a hybrid model, not to be confused with the PHEV models that was launched in its home market late last month.

The new Toyota Vellfire 2.5 HEV Executive Lounge runs a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder A25A-FXS petrol engine that outputs up to 187 PS and 233 Nm torque with an electric motor that does up to 182 PS and 270 Nm of torque. Combined, they produce a total output of up to 250 PS, which the company notes is a 37% increase over the standard 2.5-litre model.

The electric motor also helps with it being rated at 5.7l / km in fuel efficiency, which is coincidentally also a 37% improvement over the purely petrol model. Which, in turn, gives it an estimated driving range of up to 1,000 km. Being a HEV means the Toyota Vellfire 2.5 HEV Executive Lounge recharges its hybrid system’s battery during driving and braking. It can also run in purely EV mode, though the company has not provided a range rating for this.

Safety features in the new Toyota Vellfire 2.5 HEV Executive Lounge include a pre-collision system to help avoid or mitigate frontal collisions, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist with lane departure alert, as well as road sign assist, which supports speed limit sign recognition in Malaysia. It also comes with front and rear digital video recorders, something that the company says is “not included in most privately imported units.

Inside, you get a 12.3-inch digital display plus a heads-up display projection, plus support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers instead get a 14-inch rear entertainment display that’s mounted on the ceiling, which folds away when not in use. Both are paired with the 15-speaker JBL audio system. In the same vein, the new Vellfire HEV also comes with a Panasonic NanoeX ioniser. Completing the luxury feel is Nappa leather upholstery.

The new Toyota Vellfire 2.5 HEV Executive Lounge is priced locally at RM550,100 before insurance. UMW Toyota Motor says that you’ll get a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty and a 10-year guaranteed parts availability.