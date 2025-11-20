TikTok is preparing to give users more control over how much AI-generated content appears in their feeds. The company confirmed that a new AI content control toggle will arrive soon in the Manage Topics section, offering a slider that adjusts the amount of AI content shown in the For You feed. This sits alongside existing categories such as Dance, Sports, Fashion, Health, and Current Affairs, making AI its own dedicated option in the coming weeks.

The new control won’t allow users to switch off AI content entirely, as TikTok claims there are those who enjoy such content. That said, users can choose to see more, while others who prefer a more traditional feed can simply “dial things down.”

TikTok says it is also testing an improved way to label AI-generated material through invisible watermarking. This system is designed to prevent AI-content labels from being stripped when videos are reuploaded or shared to other platforms. It embeds the information deeper into the metadata, making it significantly harder to remove.

These invisible watermarks will apply to content created with TikTok’s own AI tools, including AI Editor Pro, as well as videos uploaded with C2PA Content Credentials. TikTok says the effort aims to support transparency across platforms, especially as AI-driven media becomes increasingly common.

(Source: TikTok [official blog])