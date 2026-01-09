In keeping with its reveal of its dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo at CES 2026, ASUS also announced a more consumer-friendly version of the product in the form of the Zenbook Duo. Like its predecessor, this laptop is all screen, and boy, does it look gorgeous.

One of the first major changes to this year’s Zenbook Duo design is the new hinge. Rather than the Ergolift style hinge, the new hinge now reduces the gap between the two displays by 70%, but more importantly, it allows for the laptop to lie flat on a surface. Unfortunately, it can’t fold all the way around, but hey, the laptop is built using ASUS’ Ceraluminum chassis.

As for the displays themselves, both are 14-inch Lumina Pro OLED panels, with 3K (2,880 x 1,800) resolution, 144Hz variable refresh rate and a 0.2ms response time, 1,000 nits HDR peak brightness, and a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. Like the Zephyrus Duo as well, the wireless keyboard and trackpad base is magnetically attachable and detachable, and sits on top of the base display.

Underneath the hood, the Zenbook Duo is powered by Intel’s latest Panther Lake CPUs, and one of those options is the Core Ultra X9 388H, which also runs with an ARC B390 integrated graphics. RAM configurations will also depend on the SKU that ASUS Malaysia brings in, you’re getting either 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory onboat. Storage options start from 512GB (which is odd), and go all the way up to 2TB.

Powering it all up is a 99Wh 4-cell battery, and on that note, ASUS says that despite the dual screen and thanks to Intel’s Panther Lake processors, the Zenbook Duo can go up to 18 hours continuously on a single charge. Oh, and it’s also really light at 1.65kg.

At the time of writing, there’s still no local pricing or availability for the ASUS Zenbook Duo.

(Source: ASUS)