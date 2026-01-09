We’ve previously reported on the initial teaser of the Volvo EX60 and when it got its 21 January launch date. Recent developments point to the car making its way to the local market. But the specific date for when that is happening is still unclear.

Paultan.org reports that Volvo Car Malaysia sent out a a press release with local references. Specifically, the report quotes the release as saying “whether you plan to drive from Johor to Perlis, make a trip from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, or travel from Sabah to Sarawak, the all-electric Volvo EX60 SUV has your back”. No specific date was shared on that front though.

Beyond the mention of local destinations, the report also revealed a few details about the EX60. Part of this includes the SPA3 platform, but also mentioned is the 810km range in all-wheel drive configuration. It’s also an 800V EV that can get up to 340km of range if given 10 minutes with a 400 kW charger. It is also notes to be th first Volvo car made with mega casting, where hundreds of smaller parts are replaced with a single, high-precision casting to reduce weight, and in turn improve range.

Incidentally, the report also mentions that the Volvo ES90 will be launching this month. Volvo Car Malaysia announced last week that it will launch sometime in Q1, registrations of interest also being open. The first 100 bookings by 31 March will also get a 2% early bird incentive.

