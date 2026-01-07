HP has officially announced during CES 2026, that it has merged its gaming-focused sub-brands, OMEN and HyperX, into one “master gaming brand” called HyperX. And as a means of marking this transition, the consolidated brand has introduced its new HyperX OMEN MAX 16 laptop. Though it may seem like any other portable machine, the company is claiming that it is the world’s most powerful gaming laptop, delivering up to 300W Total Platform Power.

Starting with the display, the HyperX OMEN MAX 16 is sporting a 16-inch 2.5K WQXGA OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. The 500-nit screen can also offer a 3ms response time, Low Blue Light, anti-glare, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

For the processor, users have the option of either having a next-gen Intel CPU or a next-gen AMD Ryzen AI CPU. On the graphics side of things, it can have up to an RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Other specs include up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe M.2 NVMe storage.

In terms of cooling, the HyperX OMEN MAX 16 features a redesigned OMEN Tempest Cooling Pro system with a third fan. The official data sheet also states that the laptop includes Fan Cleaner technology, which the company claims automatically improves cooling efficiency.

On the wireless connectivity side of things, it features an Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200 (2×2) and a Bluetooth 5.4 wireless card. For ports, it has two Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C, two USB Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one RJ-45, one headphone/microphone combo, one AC smart pin, and one HDMI 2.1.

Finally, the laptop features a 1080p FHD IR webcam, dual speakers, an RGB backlit keyboard, and a lightbar at the bottom. depending on the configuration, the laptop can weigh up to 2,977grams. As for colourways, the HyperX OMEN MAX 16 will be available in Shadow Black and Ceramic White.

As for availability, YouTube channel HotHardware spoke with an HP representative, who stated that the laptop could launch sometime between February and March. The rep also said that the company will reveal the pricing closer to release.

(Source: HP press release)