Malaysia will begin issuing new identity cards (ICs) starting June 2026, marking the next major refresh of the MyKad system. The upcoming version introduces enhanced security measures, including a dedicated QR code designed to help authorities digitally verify card authenticity on the spot.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah announced the upgrade during a Dewan Rakyat session yesterday, noting that the new MyKad aims to curb forgery while keeping the national identification system aligned with modern security standards and digital infrastructure.

He confirmed that the government has approved a new supply contract for MyKad production, alongside updated versions of MyTentera for Malaysian Armed Forces personnel and MyPoCA cards for ex-convicts. However, the primary changes revolve around the IC used by the general public.

According to Shamsul, the new MyKad’s QR code will act as a digital confirmation mechanism, allowing authorised personnel to verify whether a card is genuine without relying solely on physical inspection. The National Registration Department (JPN) will continue processing applications to amend identity card details, depending on the type of information being updated.

During the session, Willie Mongin (GPS–Puncak Borneo) requested that the new MyKad include Bumiputera identification and religion status. He highlighted a recent incident in which a bank worker allegedly humiliated a Sarawakian Bumiputera woman by questioning her religious background. He also pointed out that non-Muslim Sabahans and Sarawakians often face public discomfort during Ramadan because people assume they are Malay Muslims. Shamsul said the ministry would review the proposal.

The June 2026 rollout will mark the sixth generation of the MyKad and the most digitally oriented upgrade yet. The current version, which uses a microchip to store personal information, was first introduced in 2001 and last updated in 2012.

Over the years, Malaysia’s identity card has undergone five major design and security revisions, excluding the original paper-based document from 1948. Each iteration introduces improvements such as new materials, updated designs, and the aforementioned smart-chip technologies.

(Source: Malay Mail)