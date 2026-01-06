CES is usually the tech show where the serious stuff gets shown first, then followed by the wackier ones. Acer has decided that not only will it have an item in the latter category, but also that it will be announced alongside the more conventional products. Which brings us to what the company calls the Predator ES Storm Pro. From the name, you’d think this was a new line of gaming laptops. But in reality, it’s an e-scooter.

The company says that “the Predator ES Storm Pro is designed for riders who frequently cover longer or more demanding routes, including paths with mixed surfaces”. To that end, the e-scooter has “a 500 W rear hub motor with a peak output of up to 1,200 W and a 48V electrical system to support quick acceleration and consistent speed cross varied terrain”. And on that note, it also produces 29 Nm of torque, and has a top speed of up to 25km/h.

You also get multiple riding modes, letting you prioritise either performance or efficiency. Acer says that the Predator ES Storm Pro has “enhanced control on wet or uneven roads”. This is owing to its10-inch tubeless tires and traction control system. It also has front and rear suspension for improved stability, and a disc brake at the back with eABS. Adding to the aforementioned use on wet roads is an IPX5 rating. Then there’s the folding aluminium frame for easier storage once you’re at your destination.

RGB Lighting For Turn And Braking Signals

As you’d expect from something of the Predator line, the ES Storm Pro also gets RGB lighting. But these are more functional than the average peripheral equivalent, as Acer says these are used not only to enhance visibility, but also to signal when you’re turning or braking. Then for just knowing where you last left it, there’s a built-in holder for compatible smart tags. Its 614 Wh battery also gives it a range of up to 60km on a single charge, with regenerative braking.

The Predator ES Storm Pro has a weight of 22.5kg, but is able to support a maximum load of 120kg. You can also track stats like approximate range remaining and battery info via the Acer eMobility app. This is also where you adjust your RGB lighting effect, as well as its electric lock.

Availability of the Predator ES Storm Pro starts in the EMEA market sometime in Q1, with a EUR629 (~RM2,993) price tag. No word on other markets yet – including the local one – where Acer says prices and specs may differ.