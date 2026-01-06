As far as products from laptop brand Acer go, the Predator ES Storm Pro e-scooter is pretty out there. But as mentioned, the company also unveiled a substantial batch of laptop refreshes. Narrowing it down a bit, these come from the Swift and Aspire line of Copilot+ laptops, armed with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 CPUs.

From the former line, there are five laptops, or three if you discount size variants. Similarly, from the latter line there are two laptops, or one depending on perspective. Regardless, they all seems to have two things in common – the 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to 32GB of RAM as options.

Acer Swift 16 AI

1 of 3 - +

On the top of the list is the Acer Swift 16 AI which, as the name suggests, come with a 16-inch 120 Hz touch screen, and of the OLED variety. You do get a choice between the WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) display, or the WUXGA+ (1,920 x 1,200) display. The company did not provide specifics for its innards, but you can get up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 processor 388H, up to an Intel Arc B390 GPU, and up to 2TB of M.2 SSD storage.

What sets this specific laptop apart from the rest though is its haptic touch pad, which is also claimed to be the largest of its kind. It also gets a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass over it. Other features include a 70 Wh battery for a claimed 24-hour battery life, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a DTS:X dual speaker setup.

Acer Swift Edge 14 AI, 16 AI

Next are the Acer Swift Edge 14 AI and Swift Edge 16 AI. Size differences aside, both get OLED screens, and of the same resolution choices as the Swift 16 AI. That being said, only the larger of the two gets a touch screen option, and only on the higher resolution display. Processor choices go up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H, but no discrete graphics for these models.

The larger model of the two can have up to 2TB of SSD storage, while the smaller one has its storage capacity maxed out at 1TB. Both share a 65W battery rating, though no battery life numbers were provided. Wireless support is the familiar WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and its the same story with the built in DTS:X dual speaker setup. The Swift Edge 14 AI also has the distinction of weighing just under 1kg.

Acer Swift Go 14 AI, 16 AI

Last from the Swift family are the Acer Swift Go 14 AI and the Swift Go 16 AI. Once again, resolution options are the same, meaning either WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) or WUXGA+ (1,920 x 1,200) display. Only this time, it’s the ones with the lower resolution that get the option to be a touch screen. Inside, you can have up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 processor 388H,and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Though the Intel Arc B390 GPU is the only option.

Battery capacity is where things get a bit weird. The Swift Go 16 AI has a 70 Wh battery, while the Swift Go 14 AI has a 71 Wh battery. Then there’s the familiar WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support, as well as the DTS:X dual speakers.

Acer Aspire 14 AI, 16 AI

Last on the lists are the Acer Aspire 14 AI and Aspire 16 AI. No options for the display here, as only the 120 Hz WUXGA+ (1,920 x 1,200) OLED display is listed. Like the Swift Edge models, processors go up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H, but no discrete graphics. As you’d expect, the larger model can hold more storage space, up to 2TB, while the smaller one caps out at 1TB. Both models share a 65 Wh battery rating,

Wireless support here is slightly behind the other models, with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. You still get dual speakers, but these are DTS Audio rather than DTS:X.

As is common with CES announcements, the availability window for these laptops have only been announced for some regions. Most come in some invariable combination of either the US, EMEA and Australia markets in either Q1 or Q2. Only the Aspire 14 is listed as heading to the US in Q3. None of their prices were mentioned. Similarly, no local details of either were shared as of yet.