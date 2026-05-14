Alongside the recently launched Predator Helios Neo 16 and Predator Orion 5000, Acer Malaysia has also expanded its display lineup during the ongoing Predator Kasi Onz roadshow today. Now available for the local market is the Predator XB273U X2 gaming monitor and the Nitro PG241Y P1 portable gaming display.

Predator XB273U X2

The Predator XB273U X2 is a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor aimed at players who prioritise fast response times and smoother visuals for competitive gaming. Acer says the display is designed to deliver both speed and immersion, making it suitable for fast-paced esports titles as well as visually demanding games.

The monitor features an overclocked 210Hz refresh rate alongside a 0.5ms response time, helping to minimise motion blur and improve responsiveness during gameplay. Its QHD resolution also provides sharper visuals and improved image detail compared to standard Full HD displays.

Nitro PG241Y P1

Acer also introduced the Nitro PG241Y P1, which the company describes as Malaysia’s first 23.8-inch portable gaming monitor. It features a 144Hz refresh rate paired with an IPS panel, offering smoother visuals and wider viewing angles for gaming, work, and general multimedia use.

Acer says the monitor can also function as a dual-screen setup through a single USB-C cable connection, making it useful for presentations, meetings or console gaming setups. The Nitro PG241Y P1 additionally comes with a built-in kickstand, allowing users to adjust viewing angles or mount the display depending on their environment and workspace requirements.

Pricing And Availability

Both displays are available immediately through the Acer eStore, Acer official stores on Shopee and Lazada, as well as authorised Acer resellers nationwide. The Predator XB273U X2 is priced at RM799 and includes a three-year pick-up and return warranty. Meanwhile, the Acer Nitro PG241Y P1 portable gaming display is priced at RM649.

Like for the Helios Neo 16 and Orion 5000, customers purchasing the displays during the Predator Kasi Onz roadshow can also enjoy additional promotional offers. Buyers of the Predator XB273U X2 will receive an extra RM100 discount, while the Nitro PG241Y P1 will be offered at a special price of RM499 alongside a complimentary Acer Bluetooth speaker. In addition, Acer Malaysia says selected products at the roadshow will receive discounts of up to RM2,000, additional Touch ’n Go eWallet rewards, and free gifts worth up to RM1,999.