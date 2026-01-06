Last week, Huawei revealed that it is launching the Huawei MatePad 12 X (2026), which serves as a refresh of the original MatePad 12 X that debuted in 2024. And just as promised, the tablet has officially arrived on our shores. While this new version shares some characteristics with its predecessor, it promises some upgrades and new features.

Starting with the basics, the device sports a 12-inch Ultra-clear PaperMatte display, which the brand claims offers a glare-free experience. This panel features a 2,800 x 1,840 pixel resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Other than that, it comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. This is all packed in a slim body measuring 5.9mm thick and weighing 555g.

Under the hood, it packs a Kirin T92B chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Like its precursor, the tablet features a 10,100mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging. For connectivity, it supports WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.2, and NearLink 2.0. On the software side, it runs HarmonyOS 4.3 and comes with WPS Office 3.0 pre-installed. Beyond that, it supports productivity and creative apps like the Huawei Notes, GoPaint and Filmora. For imaging, the new MatePad 12 X gets a 50MP rear camera with a photoreceptive sensor. Meanwhile, the front features an 8MP shooter.

Other than that, Huawei claims that the tablet can offer PC-level capabilities when paired with accessories like the Smart Magnetic Keyboard and Bluetooth Mouse. Naturally, the device is compatible with a stylus, namely the third generation M-Pencil and the M-Pencil Pro.

Speaking of which, the M-Pencil Pro is also getting a refresh. As previously reported, the upgrades include ultra-low latency, 16,384 pressure levels, plus improved motion sensing. Beyond that, it supports pinch and rotate gestures. Other highlights include a quick button on the tail for opening certain apps, as well as three interchangeable pen tips.

The Huawei MatePad 12 X (2026) comes in two colours, namely Greenery and White. It is currently available for pre-order for RM2,499, while the M-Pencil Pro is priced at RM599.

As usual, those interested in these new products can head over to the brand’s official website, or its stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. Early birds pre-ordering the tablet can get free gifts worth up to RM1,047, including the M-Pencil Pro, a Bluetooth Mouse, and WPS Office 3.0.