Huawei launched the MatePad 12 X back in November last year. And it looks like the company has decided that a refresh is in order. The brand has put out a teaser for “the upcoming arrival of the Huawei MatePad X (2026)”. Though beyond mentioning that it’s on its way, there’s little else that the company is revealing about the tablet for now.

What is revealed though is that it will have a 12-inch PaperMatte Display, which promises a glare-free experience. Most of everything else is on the software side of things that fans of Huawei products should be familiar with. This includes it running HarmonyOS, and having the Microsoft Office alternative WPS Office 3.0 pre-installed. All that, plus a claimed PC-level capabilities when used with the Smart Magnetic keyboard and Bluetooth Mouse.

Teased alongside the MatePad 12 X (2026) is the Huawei M-Pencil Pro, itself also getting a refresh it looks like. Features for the stylus include pressure sensitivity of up to 16,384 levels, improved motion sensing, and “ultra-low” latency. The company says that it supports rotate and pinch gestures, the former for when you’re using it as a digital brush and the latter for easy tool switching. Then there are three interchangeable pen tips to go with them.

All that being said, Huawei has not spelled out a specific date for when it is launching these refreshes. Instead, the company says that if you buy the refreshed MatePad 12 X, you’ll also get an M-Pencil Pro as one of the early bird bonuses. This one is noted as costing RM599, though it’s unclear if it’s the existing or refreshed model.