MSI pulled back the curtain from the MPG 341CQR QD-OLED X36, its new curved gaming monitor. More specifically, a curved gaming monitor using Samsung’s latest 5th-Gen QD-OLED panel technology.

Diving deeper, the 5th-Gen QD-OLED of the X36 uses the new Tandem OLED, utilising the RGB Stripe sub-pixel layout, which should minimise colour fringing and significantly enhance the text clarity, the latter being an issue that has long plagued curved gaming monitors. Further, the monitor also features a stronger OLED panel hardness, up from 2H to 3H, making more resistant to scratches.

Other features include an improved Pure Black technology, which basically ensures that the blacks are even deeper and inkier, with a new Colour Layer absorbing any ambient light. Additionally, the monitor comes equipped with an OLED Care 3.0 AI sensor, which is MSI’s human presence detection that dims the monitor when it detects that there is no one sitting in front of the monitor, before turning off the display, in order to prevent burn-in.

Specs-wise, the X36 is a UWQHD (3,440 x 1,440) QD OLED panel, has a maximum refresh rate of 360Hz and a 0.03ms GTG response time, is VESA ClearMR 18000 and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified, and has a curvature level of 1800R. As with all ultrawide gaming monitors, it’s got a 21:9 aspect ratio. And yep, it’s also an Adaptive Sync monitor.

At the time of writing, local pricing and availability for MSI’s MPG 341CQR QD-OLED X36 have not been announced.

On a sidebar, MSI also announced that it is revealing a new generation of its MEG X curved gaming monitor, which is dubs its “true AI” gaming monitor. There isn’t a whole lot of details about its specs, save for the fact that will feature six new AI-based features: AI Tracker, AI Gauge, AI Vision+, AI Scene, AI Goggle, and AI Scope. On that note, the brand says that it will reveal more on the new monitor at CES 2026.

(Source: MSI)