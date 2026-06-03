With COMPUTEX 2026 now in full swing, companies are continuing to unveil their latest flagship products. Among them is MSI, which has introduced two new limited edition laptops to coincide with its 40th anniversary celebration: the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic and the Prestige 14 Flip AI+ Vincent van Gogh Edition.

What sets these laptops apart from MSI’s other offerings is their distinctive lid designs, paired with high-end hardware specifications. According to the company’s official press release, both models will arrive in Malaysia as early as July 2026.

Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic

Starting with the headline model, the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic serves as MSI’s flagship laptop for its 40th anniversary. The laptop features a dragon motif precision-etched onto its metal chassis, before receiving an anodised finish that locks in the colours while improving durability, according to the company.

Under the hood, the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory. The laptop also supports up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM via two slots. For storage, it features one PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD slot alongside three additional PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 SSD slots for expansion.

Other features include an 18-inch 4K 240Hz Mini LED display, a mechanical per-key RGB keyboard, a haptic RGB touchpad, and a vapour chamber cooling system. MSI also bundles the laptop with a commemorative mouse pad and collectable coin to mark the company’s ruby jubilee.

Prestige 14 Flip AI+ Vincent van Gogh Edition

Next is the Prestige 14 Flip AI+ Vincent van Gogh Edition. Falling under the company’s Prestige lineup, this machine is largely designed as a work laptop rather than your regular heavy-duty gaming computer.

Design-wise, it features van Gogh’s iconic paintings: The Starry Night and Starry Night Over the Rhône. As a result, the device is part of the MSI Artisan Collection, a specialised series from the brand that uses historical artwork for its chassis designs.

The Prestige 14 Flip AI+ packs an Intel Core Ultra X9 378H processor and an Intel Arc B390 GPU. It comes with 64GB of dual-channel LPDDR5x onboard RAM and a PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD.

It comes with a 14-inch FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200) OLED touchscreen display. The official spec reads that it comes with Low Blue Light and an SGS Flicker-free certification while also supporting MSI’s Nano Pen. Other details include a backlit keyboard, an IR webcam with a webcam shutter, and a fingerprint reader.

Local Availability

While MSI has yet to provide specific launch dates, the company says the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic will arrive in Malaysia in July. The Prestige 14 Flip AI+ Vincent van Gogh Edition, meanwhile, will launch sometime in Q3 2026.

MSI did not disclose pricing for either limited edition laptop at the time of writing. However, for your reference, the standard Titan 18 HX AI A2XWJG 471 Gaming Laptop equipped with an RTX 5090 Laptop GPU is currently listed on the company’s website at RM29,599. Meanwhile, the Prestige 14 Flip AI+ D3MTG 224MY carries a retail price of RM8,899.

(Source: MSI press release)