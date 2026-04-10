The launch price of the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 has been revealed. The red chipmaker’s upcoming top of the line 3D V-Cache CPU will retail for US$899 (~RM3,568).

The price reveal of the 9950X3D2 was made by David McAfee, VP and GM of Ryzen CPU and Radeon Graphics at AMD, who posted the details of the CPU via his official X account.

The world’s first dual 3D V-Cache™ technology desktop processor. AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor Available April 22 | $899 Workstation-class performance meets the AM5 platform, no new motherboard or memory required. Built for developers and content creators… pic.twitter.com/rN4ysy45X6 — David McAfee (@McAfeeDavid_AMD) April 8, 2026

As a quick primer, the 9950X3D2 stands apart from its sibling by being the first Zen5 CPU where both chiplets are stacked with AMD’s 2nd Gen 3D V-Cache technology, delivering a whopping 192MB of L3 Cache, or a total cache of 208MB out of the box. Specs-wise, it retains the same number of cores and threads: 16 cores, 32 threads.

The base clock stays the same as well at 4.3GHz, while the boost clock is slightly lower than the 9950X3D at 5.6GHz. Naturally, because it has double the 3D V-Cache, the power consumption has also been increased for good measure. Whereas the 9950X3D had a TDP of 170W, the new X3D CPU has a TDP of 200W. As for performance, AMD says that the 9950X3D2 should provide between a 5% and 10% increase in performance over its predecessor.

As mentioned in our initial report, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 will be hitting store shelves globally on 22 April. The main difference here is that we now have an official price tag. On that note, while AMD hasn’t provided us with a local price tag, we at least know that our initial speculation of RM3,400 for the Dual Edition CPU was more or less in the ballpark, albeit lower than forecasted.

In the mean time, we do recommend that you check out our review of the 9950X3D that we reviewed a little more than a year ago, if you wish to get a better idea of what sort of performance you can expect from the current X3D king-of-the-hill.

(Source: David McAfee via X)