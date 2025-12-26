Coinciding with the launch of the 17 Ultra and the Watch 5, Xiaomi has officially launched the Buds 6 in China. As the naming convention suggests, these TWS earbuds succeed last year’s Buds 5 and promise improved comfort and sound quality.

The Buds 6 adopt a semi-in-ear form factor and lighter construction, featuring a biomimetic curved design to improve comfort and long-term wearability, or so the company says. The charging case remains largely unchanged with its pebble-like design. Both the earbuds and the charging case are rated IP54 for water and dust resistance.

In terms of sound, the buds use a custom triple-magnet dynamic driver system. The driver features a 24K gold-plated diaphragm, which the company claims improves low-frequency sensitivity by 40% and high-frequency sensitivity by 30%.

Furthermore, Xiaomi collaborated with Harman’s Golden Ear team to fine-tune the Buds 6, incorporating Harman AudioEFX for improved sound quality. In addition to that, the earbuds deliver 24-bit/48kHz audio at up to 2.1Mbps, supporting aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless codecs, along with Snapdragon Sound and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certifications.

The buds also offer active noise cancellation and a three-microphone AI noise reduction system. The company claims this system can handle wind speeds of up to 12 m/s. The TWS earbuds also feature spatial audio with built-in head tracking.

As for battery, the buds offer up to six hours of playback on a single charge with ANC off and up to 35 hours with the charging case. If ANC is on, these numbers drop to three and a half hours of playback and up to 20 hours, respectively.

Lastly, the Buds 6 support independent recording using either the earbuds or the charging case, even when the case is closed. When paired with compatible Xiaomi devices, the earbuds (and case) can perform real-time transcription, AI summaries, face-to-face translation, and simultaneous interpretation.

The Xiaomi Buds 6 retails for CNY699 (~RM402) and comes in four colours: Nebula Purple, Pearl White, Titanium Gold, and Moon Shadow Black. Unfortunately, there’s no word on local availability and pricing just yet.

(Source: Xiaomi)