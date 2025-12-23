Xiaomi shared last week that it will be unveiling the 17 Ultra sometime this week. No specifics at the time, as it was more the announcement of its ongoing partnership with Leica. Well, that, and a “co-creation model” between the two. More recently, the company has pinned down an exact date for its unveiling, and it’s on Christmas day.

Once again, this comes via a post by the official Xiaomi account on Chinese social media Weibo. Alongside the launch date is an image of the phone’s back, in two colourways – black and white. A third is now being used as the account’s header image, showcasing the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in green.

Depending on perspective, this counts as a confirmation that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra only has three cameras at the back. Despite the way it looks on the surface, take a closer look and the fourth lens isn’t actually there. Other details that can be gleaned from the image is the volume rocker. Xiaomi has opted to split this into two distinct buttons, but each one its pretty tiny. In fact, put both of them together and they still take up less space than the power button beneath them.

Prior leaks hinted at the Xiaomi 17 Ultra as having a 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and a Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 chipset. But perhaps more importantly, it is also claimed to be packing a 200MP periscope camera, accompanied by two more 50MP units at the back.

Of course, 25 December isn’t that far off now. But we’ll have to wait until 7PM of that day for the company to either confirm or deny these claims. And it will be awhile after that before we know more about pricing and availability outside of China.

