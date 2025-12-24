Samsung unveiled its 2026 lineup of Odyssey gaming monitors, ahead of CES 2026. The lineup comprises five different Odyssey models, with the key features being monitors with 6K resolutions and dual-mode resolution refresh rates of up to 1,040Hz.

The two monitors sporting the native 6K resolution are the new Odyssey 3D and G8, the primary difference between the two being the 3D glasses-free panel. On paper, they basically have identical specifications: IPS panels with 6,144 x 3,456 resolution, a dual refresh rate mode of 165Hz while native, and 330Hz at 3K resolution.

Lineup Size Resolution Panel Refresh Rate Dual Mode Ports Additional Features Odyssey 3D

(Model name: G90XH) 32” 6K

(6,144 x 3,456) IPS 165Hz 330Hz

(Dual Mode 3K) HDMI2.1.

DP2.1 Glasses-Free 3D, Eye Tracking, 2D→3D conversion Odyssey G6

(Model name: G60H) 27” QHD

(2,560 x 1,440) IPS 600Hz 1,040Hz

(Dual Mode HD) HDMI2.1.

DP 2.1 FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync Compatible, HDR10+ Gaming Odyssey G8

(Model name: G80HS) 32” 6K

(6,144 x 3,456) IPS 165Hz 330Hz

(Dual Mode 3K) HDMI2.1.

DP2.1 Odyssey G8

(Model name: G80HF) 27” 5K

(5,120 x 2,880) IPS 180Hz 360Hz

(Dual Mode QHD) HDMI2.1.

DP2.1 Odyssey OLED G8

(Model name: G80SH) 32” 4K

(3,840 x 2,160) QD-OLED 240Hz 240Hz HDMI2.1.

DP2.1 (UHBR20),

USB-C (98W) Glare Free, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500, HDR10+ Gaming

Samsung is also making an G8 model with a 5K (5,120 x 2,880) IPS panel, and dual-mode too. Because of the slightly lower (we use that word very sparingly here) native resolution, you get a 27-inch panel capable of running 5K at 165Hz and QHD (2,560 x 1440) at 360Hz.

Then there’s the new G6. This 27-inch QHD gaming monitor has a refresh rate of 600Hz, which is definitely way higher than average for a panel of such resolution, but its secondary mode takes it another level by enabling 1,040Hz, albeit at HD (1280 x 720) resolution.

Lastly, there’s a 32-inch OLED G8. The monitor sports a 4K QD-OLED panel, with a static 240Hz refresh rate, along with a Glare Free, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 panel, and HDR10+ Gaming certified too.

Samsung will be displaying its full Odyssey 2026 lineup at Las Vegas at CES 2026. At the time of writing, no pricing or availability has been announced for the monitors.

(Source: Samsung)