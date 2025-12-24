Just before the year ends, Huawei has officially launched the MatePad 11.5 (2026) in China. Notably, not much has changed compared to the tablet’s previous iterations. However, this model does boast some spec upgrades as well as minor improvements, which may have warranted a refresh.

If you were expecting changes in the dimensions, unfortunately, you won’t find any here. As the name suggests, the tablet still sports an 11.5-inch display with a familiar 2,456 x 1,600 px resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is available in regular and Soft Light variants, with the latter featuring an anti-glare coating.

Huawei offers two chipset options, depending on the model. The base version runs on a Kirin T82, and is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Soft Light model ships with a Kirin T82 SoC along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Both tablets are powered by a 10,100mAh battery that can support 40W fast charging. It also runs HarmonyOS 5.1 that boast several AI features like the AI Health Learning 2 system. Other details include WiFI 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and quad speakers. For imaging, the MatePad 11.5 (2026) has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie snapper.

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) goes on sale in China from 25 December onwards and is available in Deep Space Grey, Frost Silver, Feather Sand Purple, and Island Blue colourways. Pricing starts at CNY1,799 (~RM1,038) for the base 8GB+128GB configuration. The Soft Light version has three main configurations: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB, priced at CNY2,099 (~RM1,211), CNY2,299 (~RM1,327), and CNY2,799 (~RM1,616), respectively.

It won’t be long before the mainland Chinese demographic gets to take home these new tablets. Unfortunately, it will be a while after that before we learn more about the device’s availability outside of its home market.

(Source: Huawei, via GSMArena)