The ASUS V600 AIO PC is officially available in Malaysia. The All-in-One (AIO) also serves as the brand’s first Copilot+ PC in the category, powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI system.

Specifically, The V600 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 APU, with a boost clock of 4.5GHz, and a Radeon 840M integrated graphics core. The AIO also ships with 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM RAM but can be upgraded to hold up to 64GB. Additionally, it also comes with a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Other specifications of the V600 include support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity. Physically, the AIO features one LAN port, an HDMI 2.1.b port, one HDMI 1.4, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port.

As for the display, the V600 boasts 23.8-inch Full HD non-touch display, with a 250 nits peak brightness and 100Hz refresh rate. Oh, and it even features a FHD webcam built into the chassis.

“ASUS V600 AiO features a sleek edge-to-edge design that maximises screen space with a 93% screen-to-body ratio, and its 24-inch FHD panel delivers vibrant, true-to-life visuals with 178° wide viewing angles and 100% sRGB gamut coverage, while the optional touchscreen enables intuitive interaction and smooth navigation. The anti-glare display is TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue-light emissions, helping to reduce eye strain during extended use. A retractable camera with a simple push-and-pull mechanism ensures complete privacy control by letting users hide it entirely when not in use”

The ASUS V600 is already available at all authorised resellers at an SRP of RM3,599.

(Source: ASUS)