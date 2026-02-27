It looks like Lenovo may be taking its gaming handheld game up a level. According to a report by Windows Latest, the PC brand is planning on showing off a Legion Go Fold Concept at MWC 2026, which is set to kick off next week.

If you’re still clueless about the name, the Legion Go Fold Concept is supposed to be a foldable display, transforming into one of two different sizes at a time, a 7.7-inch or 11.6-inch. The foldable display is said to be usable in several different scenarios. In its folded state, the 7.7-inch display is in what is being called “Handheld Mode”, with wireless controllers attached on either side, giving it the conventional handheld look and feel.

That being said, the alleged renders depict the handheld mode to also be used with the tablet unfolded into its 11.6-inch state. This mode, by the way, brings out the Split-Screen Mode. This mode allows the display to be viewed upright and vertically, allowing the user to use one half of the display for gaming, and the other half for streaming or watching something else in entirely.

Then there is a third mode, supposedly called Horizon Full Screen Mode. This is the mode we stated earlier that allows gamers to use the tablet unfolded horizontally, giving gamers more real estate for viewing and gaming. Also, in this mode, the render shows that the display can double up as a laptop, pairable with a Bluetooth keyboard for all your work purposes.

As for the specs, the Legion Go Fold Concept will supposedly be equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, which is a Lunar Lake CPU. It’s an odd choice, given that we’ve already entered the Panther Lake era, but again, this is just a concept, meaning that Lenovo could change that bit, should it choose to make it commercially available.

Other specifications include 32GB RAM and a 48Wh battery, the latter being a little bit disappointing, seeing how other gaming handhelds have bigger battery capacities in them. But again, concept.

Lenovo is expected to show off the Legion Go Fold Concept at MWC 2026, which takes place annually in the city of Barcelona, Spain.

(Source: Windows Latest)