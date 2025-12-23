Details of the Nissan NX8 have been unveiled in China following its latest filing with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), revealing the first images and key specifications of the upcoming SUV. Billed as Dongfeng Nissan’s first “international” SUV model, the NX8 will be offered in both fully electric (EV) and range-extender electric (EREV) variants.

Design-wise, the NX8 adopts a bold, futuristic styling direction, highlighted by a full-width “Star Ring” lighting signature paired with a flat illuminated panel that reinforces its high-tech identity. The matrix-style headlights are positioned at the edges of the grille-less front fascia, creating a clean and modern appearance.

At the rear, the SUV features a distinctive quantum OLED tail light panel comprising 2,064 individual lighting units, allowing for customisable lighting patterns to enhance visibility and brand recognition. Other exterior highlights include flush door handles, an integrated rear spoiler, and wheel options measuring 19 or 20 inches.

Interior details have yet to be disclosed, but the NX8’s forward-looking exterior suggests the cabin will follow a similarly futuristic, technology-driven theme. Based on its dimensions — 4,870 mm long, 1,920 mm wide, and 1,680 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,917 mm — the SUV appears set to offer a spacious cabin, likely prioritising comfort and practicality.

In terms of powertrain, the EREV variant is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that acts as a generator, producing 109 kW, paired with an electric motor delivering up to 195 kW. The fully electric version, meanwhile, will be available with two single-motor configurations, offering outputs of 215 kW and 250 kW respectively.

Both variants are equipped with Nissan’s next-generation lithium iron phosphate “Yundun” battery. While battery capacity details for the EV have not been disclosed, the EREV will be offered with three battery options: 20.3 kWh, 21.1 kWh, or 37.4 kWh. The NX8 also features integrated LiDAR technology, enabling advanced intelligent driving functions such as high-speed navigation assistance (NOA), urban NOA, and full-scenario intelligent parking.

For now, these are the only details available on the Dongfeng Nissan NX8. As the brand’s first international SUV, it is widely expected to be rolled out beyond China, with Southeast Asian markets, including Malaysia likely to be on the cards as well.

(Source: Car News China [1], [2])