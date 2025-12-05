After years of anticipation and numerous sightings on Malaysian roads, the Nissan Serena e-Power C28 has officially made its debut in the local market. Set to replace the long-serving C27, the new model marks a significant milestone for Nissan, becoming the first e-Power vehicle to be locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia.

At the recent preview, Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM), the exclusive distributor of Nissan vehicles in the country, allowed media access only to the exterior and powertrain details of the C28. Interior specifications remain under wraps for now, with ETCM choosing a phased approach in releasing information. More details are expected to follow in the near future.

Additionally, the units featured during the preview were production trial vehicles assembled at Tan Chong Motor Holdings’ (TCMH) Serendah plant in Selangor. The facility, which currently builds the C27 Serena for domestic sale and export to Thailand as well as being involved in the production of the Perodua QV-E, will soon transition to full-scale assembly of the C28 Serena.

With that being said, design-wise, the C28 Serena presents a bolder and more modern aesthetic. Up front, it sports a prominent chrome-accented V-motion grille framed by slim, angular LED headlamps, giving the MPV a more assertive stance. The sculpted bumper, complete with vertical air intakes, adds a subtle sporty flair. At the rear, vertically oriented LED taillights stretch down from the roofline, paired with a reshaped bumper and discreet roof and side spoilers that round off the refreshed, contemporary look.

In terms of performance, the C28 Serena’s e-Power system pairs a 1.4-litre naturally aspirated inline-three petrol engine producing 98 PS and 123 Nm of torque, with a 1.77 kWh lithium-ion battery mounted beneath the floor between the front seats. Importantly, the engine serves solely as a generator; it never drives the wheels directly. Propulsion comes entirely from an electric motor delivering 120 kW and 315 Nm, sent exclusively to the front wheels. With no mechanical connection between the engine and wheels, the Serena C28 ditches the conventional transmission altogether.

The result is an EV-like driving experience, complete with instantaneous torque, but without the need for external charging or range anxiety. As long as there’s fuel in the 52-litre tank, the engine will keep the battery topped up. And for those who dislike the “rubber-band” sensation associated with CVTs, Nissan’s series-hybrid setup largely eliminates that trait.

As mentioned above, the details on the interior and other features are yet to be revealed. However, you can know what to expect in the cabin of teh SUV from our previous report on the Serena C28.

(Source: Paultan.org)