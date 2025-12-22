Malaysian telco Yes is officially expanding its recent 5G Advanced broadband experience by bundling the package with 1-year free access to iQIYI, the streaming service with access to a large library of Asian series and movies.
“Priced at only RM68 per month, the 5g advanced Broadband + iQIYI Bundle delivers uncapped 5g advanced data and speed, a FREE 5g advanced router, and FREE 1 Year iQIYI Access, offering combined savings of over RM1,300! With a true Plug & Play setup, customers can now get connected in minutes, with no technicians, wiring, or installation delays. As part of the bundle, FREE 1 Year iQIYI Access is automatically provisioned upon sign-up, with no activation required. Customers can instantly start streaming a wide selection of Asian dramas, movies, and variety shows, perfect for festive binge-watching or everyday viewing.”
Do note that the monthly RM68 offer is valid for Yes’ 36-month 5G advanced plan. There’s also the 24-month and 12-month plans; the 24-month plan starts from RM75 for Yes postpaid users, versus the normal price of RM99. For those looking for 12 months, they’ll need to pay RM99 per month.
Regardless of the plan, all three 5G advanced plans, any subscription is guaranteed uncapped 5G advanced data and speed; 500GB of 4GB data with uncapped speed; and a Free Infinite Gateway Router worth RM1,199 for 36-months and 24-month plan subscribers. For those subscribing for just 12-months, they’ll need to pay RM299 for the router.
(Source: Yes)