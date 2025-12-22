Malaysian telco Yes is officially expanding its recent 5G Advanced broadband experience by bundling the package with 1-year free access to iQIYI, the streaming service with access to a large library of Asian series and movies.

“Priced at only RM68 per month, the 5g advanced Broadband + iQIYI Bundle delivers uncapped 5g advanced data and speed, a FREE 5g advanced router, and FREE 1 Year iQIYI Access, offering combined savings of over RM1,300! With a true Plug & Play setup, customers can now get connected in minutes, with no technicians, wiring, or installation delays. As part of the bundle, FREE 1 Year iQIYI Access is automatically provisioned upon sign-up, with no activation required. Customers can instantly start streaming a wide selection of Asian dramas, movies, and variety shows, perfect for festive binge-watching or everyday viewing.”