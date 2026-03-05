iQIYI will be increasing its subscription prices in Malaysia yet again starting 1 April 2026. The good news is that the change will only apply to new customers, while existing subscribers will continue paying their current rates for the platform’s paid tiers.

According to the streaming service, the price revision reflects the addition of more content to the platform while allowing it to maintain a good user experience for viewers. iQIYI is widely known for its catalogue of Asian dramas, movies, and variety shows, which form the core of its streaming library.

Under the revised pricing structure, the Standard VIP plan will cost RM16.90 per month, up from RM13.90 previously. Meanwhile, the Premium VIP plan will increase to RM24.90/month, compared to its previous monthly fee of RM20.90.

iQIYI also offers quarterly and annual options for subscribers. After the upcoming change, both will be charged at RM39.90 and RM149.90 respectively for Standard VIP, and at RM59.90 and RM209.90 respectively for Premium VIP.

And for those who are unfamiliar with the platform’s offerings, Standard VIP is positioned for individuals, offering 1080P resolution and 2-device concurrent streaming. Premium VIP, on the other hand, offers a superior viewing experience with 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos sound and 4-device simultaneous streaming, making it ideal for families.

This marks the second time the platform has raised its subscription fees in Malaysia in roughly a year. In March 2025, iQIYI implemented a similar price adjustment that also affected only new subscribers, increasing the Standard VIP monthly plan from RM11.90 to RM13.90 and the Premium VIP tier from RM17.90 to RM20.90.

(Source: Amanz)