CelcomDigi has launched what it calls the PhoneFIX subscription service to its customers. As the name suggests, it’s meant to provide repair services for damaged smartphones. As the telco claims, its aim is “making it easy for customers to protect their devices without the hassle of expensive repair bills”.

With that in mind, CelcomDigi claims that “with PhoneFIX, customers can have common issues like cracked screens and battery issues fixed quickly, often within the same day”. On one hand, you can only register one smartphone at a time for your subscription, tied to your phone number. But on the other, you can register eligible devices that you bought elsewhere as well.

That being said, this service only applies to eligible devices, the list of which the telco has not provided. The terms and conditions note this is at the sole determination of Swap Asia, the partner company providing the service. But a telco rep says this is any phone released in the past two years. As for types of damage eligible to be repaired this way, we’re told it’s “as long as it can be repaired”.

So what is CelcomDigi charging for the PhoneFIX subscription? That actually depends on the recommended retail price of the device. Devices costing RM500 or lower leads to a RM3 monthly fee. This does all the way up to RM20 for phones that cost more than RM6,000. This is charged to your postpaid bill or deducted from your prepaid credit balance.

Affordable Repairs For A Limited Nunber Of Times A Year

Worth mentioning that this is excluding the “service request fee” for when your phone actually needs to be repaired. Which can range from RM30 to RM470 each time you request for a repair, again depending on the price of said device. This instead goes to Swap Asia.

You are also limited to requesting three repairs in a year this way, though this is tracked from the day of your first request. For what it’s worth, you do get a 6-month warranty with each repair. The FAQ also mentions that repairs are done using “genuine or equivalent-quality parts”, which may be problematic for iPhones. You can find out more about the service by heading to its dedicated page on the CelcomDigi website, as well as the FAQ page.