Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) has announced that the Afeela 1 will be the first electric vehicle (EV) to feature PS Remote Play, bringing console gaming into the car. The feature allows players to remotely stream PlayStation games from their PlayStation 5 (PS5) or PlayStation 4 (PS4) directly to the vehicle’s infotainment system.

Designed as an in-car entertainment option, PS Remote Play gives drivers something to do while the Afeela 1 is charging, beyond the usual coffee break. According to SHM, the system enables users to access their home PS5 or PS4 consoles through the Afeela’s integrated display, seamlessly continuing their gaming sessions on the go.

Players can even bring along their DualSense controller and pick up right where they left off after stepping into the vehicle. Sony Honda Mobility noted that a minimum broadband connection of 5 Mbps is required for gameplay, while speeds of 15 Mbps or higher will provide a smoother, more responsive experience.

To recap, the Afeela 1 made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. The electric vehicle is set to go on sale in the United States later this year, offered in two variants: Origin and Signature. Deliveries, however, will roll out in phases, with the Signature variant expected by mid-2026, followed by the Origin in 2027.

Powering the Afeela 1 is a 91 kWh lithium-ion battery, producing 489 PS (483 hp) via a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. The EV offers an EPA-estimated driving range of 483 km (300 miles) and supports DC fast charging of up to 150 kW through the North American Charging Standard (NACS), providing access to Tesla’s Supercharger network.

In terms of pricing, the Afeela 1 starts at US$89,900 (~RM404,000) for the Origin variant, while the range-topping Signature is priced from US$102,900 (around RM463,000). Details regarding availability outside the US and Japan have yet to be announced.

(Source: SHM)