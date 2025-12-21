Both Maxis and its sub-brand Hotlink are reportedly experiencing network disruptions since the early afternoon today. Based on numerous complaints on X, users claim they currently have no network coverage in various locations across the Klang Valley, as well as other parts of Malaysia.

Data from Downdetector shows outage reports in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, Cyberjaya, Shah Alam, Puchong, and Subang Jaya. Outside the Klang Valley, affected areas also reportedly include Johor Bahru, George Town, and Kuching.

Kenapa line @HotlinkRED @Maxis jadi no service? Tak boleh call out or receives incoming call/SMS?? — Muhammad Hidayat (@dayatzulkarnaen) December 21, 2025

There goes my lunch break as I can't pay anything without any mobile data. Pfft what are you guys doing @Maxis @MaxisListens ? — Nicko (@NickolaiHOHOngo) December 21, 2025

As of writing, Maxis has yet to formally acknowledge the issue or disclose its cause. The telco is currently asking affected users to provide detailed information through its social media and customer service channels.

We have reached out to Maxis for further clarification but have not received a response.

[UPDATE – 3:25pm, 21 December 2025]

Some users now claim that the network is gradually recovering, though others report otherwise. Meanwhile, Maxis has yet to issue an official statement.

Alhamdulillah dh ada line… TETAPI @MaxisListens @Maxis @HotlinkRED @MCMC_RASMI perlu keluarkan kenyataan rasmi/permohonan maaf secara terbuka berkaitan isu tiada line ni dgn kadar segera sbb lebih 3 jam woi korang sidai semua org 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 — Mr. Yul (@_miyull) December 21, 2025

[UPDATE – 4:40pm, 21 December 2025]

Reports of the outage have steadily declined according to Downdetector, and no further complaints have surfaced on social media. This could suggest that Maxis’ network has fully recovered. Nevertheless, the telco has yet to provide an update on the matter.