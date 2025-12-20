Back in September, the government announced a new rooftop solar initiative to replace the Net Energy Metering (NEM) solar energy scheme. It was dubbed the Solar Accelerated Transition Action Program, or Solar ATAP. It was also supposed to be launched sometime this month, according to reports back in September. Now, it looks like it will begin as soon as the next year rolls around.

Bernama cites a Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) statement, which also says that guidelines will also be accessible from 31 December. The ministry also says “applications can be submitted starting 1 January 2026, via the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA)’s website”.

Per the report, PETRA adds that the final program incorporates improvements based on stakeholder feedback. This includes not having a fixed quota at launch. That being said, it still retains a core NEM principle of allowing surplus solar energy to be fed into the grid for energy credit. These will be et based on electricity market prices.

That being said, the report notes that the government retains the authority to impose a cap if there ends up being a risk of destabilising the national grid. Despite this, PETRA is noted as being confident that this will help support the country’s aspiration of achieving 70% renewal energy capacity by 2050.

(Source: Bernama)