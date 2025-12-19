The 50% toll discount is back for the last time this year, in conjunction with the Christmas festivities. The Works Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, has announced that the discount will be offered for two days, on 23 and 24 December.

The toll discount is applicable to all Class 1 vehicles, except on the Penang Bridge, where it also includes Class 2 vehicles. However, the discount will not be implemented at the Sultan Iskandar Building Toll Plaza, the North-South Expressway (PLUS), and the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza on the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link Expressway (LINKEDUA).

According to Nanta, the financial implications of the discount could amount to RM20.65 million, which will be borne by the government. “It is hoped that the toll discount will ease the travel cost burden for people planning to return to their hometowns or go on holiday with their families, in line with the MADANI Government’s desire to help people of various religions and beliefs,” he said.

He added that the selection of the toll discount dates was also aimed at dispersing festive season and school holiday traffic, as well as optimising highway operations at rest and service areas (RSAs). Highway users are advised to plan their journeys using the LLM TuJu Highway Navigation App and MyPLUS-TTA, and to comply with travel time advisories, speed limits, signs and regulations to ensure safe travel.

(Source: The Malaysian Reserve, Works Ministry Facebook)