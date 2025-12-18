CelcomDigi has announced that it has upgraded its ONE Pro and ONE Ultra plans. What this entails is simply a higher speed limit for the home fibre component of the plans. Another added benefit is a slightly lower monthly price. Most of the other benefits provided by the two plans remain unchanged.

Starting with the CelcomDigi ONE Pro plan, this one looks to have been benefited the most from the upgrade. As mentioned, the home fibre speed is now up to 500Mbps from the previous 300Mbps. You still only get one mobile postpaid plan, with unlimited 4G and 5G connectivity and presumably the same 2TB FUP cap. But now the telco is also throwing in a Disney+ Basic plan, which is new thanks to the upgrade. And you’ll now be paying RM240 a month for this plan, as opposed to the previous RM260.

Then there’s the ONE Ultra plan, which has the same 500Mbps home fibre upgrade from 300Mbps. As before, this comes with three unlimited postpaid lines and the Disney+ Premium bundled in. Now, this plan costs RM300 a month, where it used to be RM320 monthly. Probably worth mentioning at this point is that CelcomDigi is bundling in the MobileSHIELD subscription for all three mobile lines. Not for the ONE Pro plan though, as you’ll have to pay its own RM10 a month charge separately to opt into it.

Existing Customers Not Automatically Upgraded

As before, you can sign up for the CelcomDigi ONE Pro or ONE Ultra by visiting the telco’s website, linked here. Alternatively, you can also visit a CelcomDigi Store near you. Unfortunately, this includes existing subscribers of either plans, as the FAQ on the aforementioned page says you’ll have to register your interest on said page, and a staffer will get back to you.