The board of directors at CelcomDigi announced on Tuesday that Albern Murty will lead the telecommunications giant effective immediately. Albern has served as the group’s acting CEO since September 2025, taking over the reins following the departure of former CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi.

According to CelcomDigi chair Tengku Datuk Seri Azmil Zahruddin Raja Abdul Aziz, the decision follows an extensive search process that considered both internal and external international candidates. “The appointment ensures the strongest possible leadership to guide the company into its next chapter,” Azmil stated, noting that the board aims to execute strategic ambitions and strengthen governance under Albern’s leadership.

A Recap On The Leadership Transition

Back in August last year, former CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi left the telco citing “personal reasons.” Idham, who joined Celcom Axiata in 2018, was instrumental in revitalising the company’s performance and was a key architect in the merger that resulted in the CelcomDigi we know today.

For the uninitiated, Albern is a familiar face within the merged entity, having played a pivotal role during the foundational years of the Celcom Axiata Bhd and Digi.Com Bhd integration. He previously served as the deputy CEO before stepping into the acting CEO role. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, his portfolio includes a seven-year tenure as the CEO of Digi and a stint as executive vice president and head of Emerging Asia for Telenor Asia.

Management Reorganisation

Meanwhile, CelcomDigi also announced a management reorganisation. The group has appointed Datuk Kamal Khalid as its Chief Strategy, Transformation, and Regulatory Officer. In this new role, Kamal will work closely with Albern to drive the company’s strategic and efficiency initiatives while engaging with industry stakeholders.

Datuk Kamal’s professional background includes leading Media Prima Bhd as Group Managing Director and overseeing communications for Malaysia’s Prime Minister’s Office. He now contributes his expertise to the Board of Digital Nasional Berhad, which manages the country’s 5G infrastructure deployment.

