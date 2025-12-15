Infinix has announced that it will be launching its newest tablet on our shores soon. Dubbed the XPAD Edge, the device is designed with both productivity and entertainment in mind, making it suitable for students, professionals, as well as creators.

Starting with the basics, the tablet sports a 6.19mm unibody metal frame and weighs 588g. It features a 13.2-inch display with a 2,400 x 1,600 pixel resolution and a typical brightness of 450 nits. Beyond that, the device is equipped with quad speakers, which the company claims can deliver 300% louder audio.

At the moment, Infinix has kept certain details like the chipset and storage under wraps. However, the brand has disclosed a few of the tablet’s productivity features. Aside from coming with WPS Office pre-installed, it comes with cross-device collaboration tools like split screen, parallel windows, and phone cast. It also features a PC secondary display mode.

As is customary at this point, the XPAD Edge will be debuting with a suite of AI-powered tools. At the forefront is the Folax voice assistant. In addition to this, users will have access to Hi Translation, AI Smart Screen Recognition, and AI Creation. Other features include 4G and WiFi connectivity.

For now, the brand has yet to reveal the tablet’s price, likely saving it for when the device officially launches. Speaking of which, the company will be releasing the XPAD Edge on 18 December 2025.

(Source: Infinix press release)