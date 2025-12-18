Rumour has it that NVIDIA is planning on making some adjustments to its production capacity, reducing its supplies of GeForce RTX 50 Series cards for the first half of next year. Supposedly, we’re looking anywhere between 30% and 40%.

The move, if true, reflects the ongoing memory shortage issue, but at the same time, it also frames a broader GPU VRAM issue that affects companies in the long run, and NVIDIA isn’t just sitting idly by.

“According to the latest rumours, NVIDIA is also taking into account the long-cycle impact of storage products, and may adjust its GPU supply strategy for AIC brands in the Mainland China market. The goal would be to better adapt to changes in the DIY market environment and maintain a balance between supply and demand for graphics card sales. Based on unconfirmed and potentially inaccurate information, NVIDIA is rumoured to be planning production cuts for overall RTX 50 Series GPU output during the first half of 2026, with supply expected to be about 30% to 40% lower year over year compared with the first half of 2025.”

Another site, Benchlife, appears to be backing this rumour, but goes a step further by specifically mentioning that the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5060 Ti 16GB SKUs will be the first to be affected. It’s not an unfair speculation; on average, most gamers with a limited budget opt for a mid-range GPU, and with NVIDIA, that falls within its 60 and 70 models. To that end, these cards tend to be the most popular option, and while sales for said cards may be as strong as their predecessors, they still move alot faster than the beefier options, such as the RTX 5080 or 5090.

“In addition to the news from BoardChannels, several AIC partners and component sppliers have also mentioned to us that NVIDIA will be the first to adjust the supply of GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GDDR7.”

As with all rumours, we highly recommend that you treat this report with the same level of concern for your blood pressure level, and consume it with as little salt as you possibly can. As it stands, the BoardChannels report references the situation in Mainland China, but not the global market.

(Source: BoardChannels, Benchlife, Videocardz)