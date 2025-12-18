Toyota is rumoured to be on the verge of supporting Apple’s Car Keys feature, with indications that the functionality is already live on Apple’s backend systems. However, Toyota has yet to make an official announcement, leaving the exact timeline for availability to Toyota owners unclear.

Once introduced, Apple’s Car Keys would complement Toyota’s existing Digital Key feature, which is offered as part of the company’s Remote Connect package launched several years ago. The existing feature already allows drivers to use their smartphones to unlock, access, and start their vehicles, and the addition of Apple’s solution could further expand convenience and ecosystem integration for iPhone users.

According to ArenaEV, Toyota’s Digital Key is expected to store a virtual version of the car key in Apple Wallet, allowing users to unlock and start their vehicles using an iPhone or Apple Watch. For added security, owners can enable Face ID authentication, while an optional Express Mode bypasses biometric checks to speed up access.

Apple’s Car Keys feature is already available on vehicles from BMW, Genesis, Kia, Hyundai, Lotus, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo. At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, the company also confirmed that 13 additional automakers would “soon” adopt the technology, including Audi, Acura, Porsche, GMC, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Rivian, Smart, Lucid Motors, Tata Motors, Hongqi, WEY, Chery, and Voyah.

First introduced five years ago as part of Apple Wallet, Apple Car Key supports short-range proximity functionality, enabling doors to lock or unlock when an iPhone is held near the door handle. The system also offers remote access, allowing users to lock or unlock their vehicles through the app even when they are not physically nearby.

