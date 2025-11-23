The Toyota Vios Hybrid has been spotted in Malaysia, just months after its debut in Thailand where it is sold as the Toyota Yaris Ativ. The sighting was shared by Weng Ng in the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group on Facebook. Based on the images, the model appears to be undergoing testing, hinting at a potential launch in the Malaysian market.

In Thailand, the Vios Hybrid is available in two variants: HEV GR Sport and HEV Premium. The HEV Premium features the same overall styling as the current internal-combustion Vios sold in Malaysia but comes equipped with new 16-inch wheels featuring five lug nuts instead of four. The GR Sport variant stands out with sportier enhancements, including 17-inch wheels, a more aggressive body kit, a slightly larger rear spoiler, pronounced front lips, and larger air intakes.

The cabin comes with a 10.1-inch infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also includes a new wireless charger, an Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Brake Hold (ABH), 64-colour ambient lighting, and black-and-grey synthetic leather seats.

In terms of performance, the HEV Premium variant is powered by a 1.5-litre hybrid engine paired with a lithium-ion battery, delivering a combined output of 111 hp through an e-CVT transmission and front-wheel drive. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency of 29.4 km/L. The GR Sport variant uses the same 1.5-litre 2NR-VEX engine and hybrid system, also producing 111 hp with up to 29.4 km/L in fuel consumption, and adds Eco, Normal and Power driving modes.

Both variants are equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, offering advanced driver assistance features such as a Pre-Collision System with Automatic Braking, Front Departure Alert, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and All-Speed Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go. A key upgrade for the hybrid models is the inclusion of Lane Keep Control.

(Source: paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group)