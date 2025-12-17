Valve first did the Steam Replay back in 2022, aping what Spotify has done with its Wrapped. With another year nearly behind us, the 2025 edition of the Steam Replay is back. And it comes with the usual stats to compare you not only to yourself in the past, but other gamers on the platform throughout the year.

For an example of the former, Valve tells me I’ve played 13 games this year, two fewer than last year. I’ve also apparently unlocked a mad 106 achievements this year, considering I mostly play old games. Even more baffling, now that it’s been revealed to me, is that this is still 123 fewer than last year. I’m also less of a true gamer now that I’ve lost the 50/50 split between KBM and controller. And I blame Path of Exile 2 for that.

Comparing it to the rest of the Steam userbase, Valve says the platform’s median achievements unlocked for the year appears to be 11. Making me seem even more of a no-lifer – as much as I wished that were true – were the remaining two figures. Where I’ve only played 13 games this year, Valve says the median is four. And where the median longest streak is a meagre six days in a row, I’ve clocked a 198-day streak. Coincidentally, I had overseas assignments just before and immediately after the streak.

But enough about me, what was your year of gaming on Steam like? Find out by hitting the link below to check out your own Steam Replay 2025. Note that these stats are tracked from the first second of 1 January to the last second of 14 December. So there will be a gap in your tracked gaming activity for the second half of this month.

(Source: Steam)