Prasarana-owned Rapid KL has confirmed that services on the Ampang and Sri Petaling LRT lines were disrupted this morning following a derailment incident near Chan Sow Lin Station. According to the rail operator, the incident was caused by a technical fault involving a track switch at the station. The affected train reportedly derailed while passing through a track switching zone, resulting in delays and service disruptions across multiple sections of the line.

In a statement, the company said there were 25 passengers onboard the train at the time of the derailment. All passengers were safely evacuated according to standard operating procedures, and no injuries were reported. Rapid KL adds that technical teams are currently carrying out investigations and repair works at the location.

Kenyataan Media KEMAS KINI PERKHIDMATAN LALUAN AMPANG/SRI PETALING: KEROSAKAN SUIS LANDASAN MENYEBABKAN TREN TERGELINCIR LANDASAN – Kerja-kerja baikpulih sedang giat dijalankan

– Perkhidmatan tren alternatif dan bas perantara kekal aktif pic.twitter.com/MvWcGwci9X — Ask Rapid KL (@askrapidkl) May 28, 2026

Alternative Train Services Activated

To reduce disruptions for commuters, Rapid KL has activated several temporary train services across the affected network:

Trains from Sentul Timur are turning back at Pudu every four minutes.

Shuttle train services are operating between Cheras and Bandar Tasik Selatan every eight minutes.

Shuttle train services are operating between Ampang and Pandan Jaya every five minutes.

Trains from Putra Heights are turning back at Bandar Tasik Selatan every four minutes.

Free Shuttle Buses Also Deployed

Rapid KL has also deployed free shuttle bus services covering the following routes:

Hang Tuah – Chan Sow Lin – Pandan Jaya

Hang Tuah – Chan Sow Lin – Cheras

The buses are operating at intervals of around 15 to 20 minutes.

Commuters Advised To Use Alternative Routes

Passengers travelling towards the city centre are advised to switch to the Putrajaya Line via Sungai Besi Station. Rapid KL also encouraged commuters to consider alternative rail routes where possible throughout the disruption period.

The company says further updates regarding the situation will be shared through its official social media channels and the MyRapid PULSE application. Rapid KL also apologised for the inconvenience caused by the incident.

(Source: Rapid KL, via X / official website)