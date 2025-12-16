Hyundai Motor Malaysia (HMY) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Edaran Otomobil Nasional Berhad (EON), effectively appointing the latter as an authorised dealer for HMY. Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly develop two new Hyundai dealerships, one in the Klang Valley and another in Penang, with both outlets targeted to open in the first half of 2026.

According to Hyundai, these locations were identified based on strong growth potential, increasing customer demand, and rising adoption of hybrid vehicles. The new dealerships are expected to enhance customer accessibility by offering integrated sales, service, and aftersales support closer to major population centres.

The partnership is also set to accelerate Hyundai’s reach into new customer segments, strengthen brand trust through consistent nationwide touchpoints, and support Malaysia’s broader transition toward safer, smarter, and more sustainable mobility solutions. Over the coming years, Hyundai plans to further reinforce its local ecosystem through wider dealership coverage and improved service standards.

Hyundai established its local presence in Malaysia in June 2025 and has since introduced three models to the market: the Santa Fe, Tucson, and Staria. The Santa Fe is offered in two hybrid trims; Prime and Prestige, both powered by a 1.6-litre turbo hybrid (THEV) engine producing 235 PS and 367 Nm of torque.

Power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission, enabling a 0–100 km/h sprint in 9.2 seconds. The range-topping Santa Fe Calligraphy, meanwhile, is equipped with a 2.5-litre TGDi petrol engine delivering 281 PS and 422 Nm, paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

The Hyundai Tucson launched in Malaysia is the facelifted version and is available in three variants: Style, Prime, and Prestige. The Prestige variant features a hybrid powertrain comprising a 1.6-litre HEV engine producing 235 PS and 367 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel drive. This setup allows the Tucson Hybrid to accelerate from 0–100 km/h in 8.4 seconds.

(Source: Hyundai Malaysia Press Release)