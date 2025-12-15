Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will implement changes to its train schedules beginning 1 January 2026, affecting KTM Komuter Klang Valley services in conjunction with the ongoing Klang Valley Double Track Phase II (KVDT2) project. In a statement released on its social media platforms on 14 December 2025, KTMB said the timetable adjustments form part of its service improvement initiatives as track upgrading works under the KVDT project commence.

“This timetable adjustment is part of KTMB’s service improvement efforts as track upgrading works under the KVDT project begin to provide more stable operational capabilities,” KTMB said. “The changes are expected to improve train travel, optimise movement along the affected routes, and support the provision of more consistent services to users.”

Under the revised timetable, shuttle services on the Subang Jaya–Port Klang route will be discontinued. However, full train services in both directions, including intermediate stations, will continue to operate during the morning and evening periods.

Additionally, to accommodate peak-hour demand, KTMB will maintain a 30-minute service frequency on the Port Klang–Kuala Lumpur and Tanjung Malim–Kuala Lumpur routes. To further support passenger needs, KTMB will introduce two morning services from Tanjung Malim to Port Klang and one service to Shah Alam, covering intermediate stations and travel via KL Sentral.

During this transition period, train operations in the Port Klang sector will still use a single track between Abdullah Hukum Station and Port Klang Station. The timetable changes also affect the Pulau Sebang–Batu Caves–Pulau Sebang route, to improve network coordination and reduce waiting times. That being said, KTMB is maintaining the 30-minute frequency during morning and evening peak hours.

The new timetable can be checked via the KITS STYLE app or on the official website. For further information and enquiries, the public can visit KTMB’s official social media channels or contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200.

(Source: KTMB Facebook)