Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTMB) Electric Train Service 3 (ETS3) will begin operation on 12 December. And to celebrate the occasion, the railway company is offering a special 30% discount.

In a statement today, the discount applies to the KL Sentral-JB Sentral-KL Sentral sector for travel from 12 December 2025 to 11 January 2026. For those unaware, the train will make stops at Bandar Tasik Selatan, Kajang, Seremban, Pulau Sebang, Batang Melaka, Gemas, Segamat, Labis, Bekok, and Paloh.

KTMB chief technical officer Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin said passengers could enjoy the offer by using the JBBEST promo code when purchasing tickets. However, do note that it is limited to 5,000 promo codes and is subject to terms and conditions.

“This implementation is timely ahead of the school holiday season and the year-end period, a time when many Malaysians travel to Johor for their holidays, while residents of Johor can travel more easily to destinations outside the state via the ETS service,” he said. “This facility will enhance domestic mobility and stimulate tourism and business activities in both directions.”

It’s worth noting that, as per KTMB’s official Facebook post, ticket sales open later tonight at 12:30AM. Passengers can buy tickets through the KITS Style app, KTMB’s official website, or at KTMB kiosks.

