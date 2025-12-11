Infinix has announced that it is launching its newest pair of wireless earbuds. Touted as a performance-driven audio companion, the GTBuds 4 is designed with gamers in mind, although the brand also asserts that it is suitable for entertainment lovers and users seeking a premium audio experience.

The buds feature what the brand calls an Illuminate Avant-Garde design, incorporating custom lighting accents for a futuristic look. They come with 12.4mm titanium diaphragm drivers for rich spatial sound. Furthermore, the company has equipped the buds with a 30dB active noise cancellation system, and “game-exclusive” Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity that delivers ultra-low latency.

As for battery life, Infinix claims that the earbuds can offer up to 34 hours of total listening time. This includes 7.5 hours of continuous music playback, plus five hours of HD calls. In addition to this, wearers can reportedly get up to two hours of use from a quick 10-minute fast charge. Other highlights include dual connectivity, which allows users to simultaneously pair the buds with two different devices for seamless switching. Finally, the buds come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Infinix GTBuds 4 will be available exclusively in Infinix Brand Stores starting from tomorrow, 12 December 2025. The earbuds will be offered in a white colourway, with a RM229 price tag.

(Source: Infinix press release)