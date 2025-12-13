DJI has released a new update which lets you control its newly launched Neo 2 drone entirely from your Apple Watch. This is made available via the device’s v01.00.0500 firmware update, along with the latest 1.19.4 version of the DJI Fly app.

According to the company, compatible models include the Apple Watch Series 8 and later, as well as Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Ultra 3. With this update, users can control the DJI Neo 2 by simply issuing voice commands to their Apple Watch, and view a live feed directly from its screen.

The latter will only be displayed when you have your wrist raised and will pause when you lower it, while raising it again will resume the feed. Not to worry, you won’t lose control of the Neo 2 when you’re not actively using your Apple Watch.

DJI says this added accessibility to the Neo 2 will prove useful for scenarios such as cycling and running, where it can be impractical for you to take out your phone or use the controller. Also keep in mind that the ability to control the drone won’t be available if you’ve set your Apple Watch to Low Power mode.

To recap, the DJI Neo 2 keeps its compact design but gains a slight weight increase to 151 g, while adding an omnidirectional monocular vision system, a forward-facing LiDAR sensor and a downward infrared module for obstacle detection and avoidance. It carries a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor capable of 12 MP stills and 4K video at up to 60 fps (or 100 fps in select modes), paired with a dual-axis gimbal for better stabilisation, and now offers 49 GB of internal storage. The battery has been upgraded to 1,606 mAh for a claimed flight time of up to 19 minutes, while maximum altitude remains at 2,000 m and tracking speed improves to 12 m/s.

In the Malaysian market, the DJI Neo 2 is available in several bundle options. The standalone drone is priced at RM899, while the basic Fly More Combo with extra accessories costs RM1,209, and a more complete FMC bundle goes for RM1,509. For those wanting the full experience, the Motion FMC package, which includes the DJI Goggles N3 among other items, is priced at RM2,229. The new compact drone is now on sale through DJI’s official Shopee and Lazada stores, as well as authorised retailers across the country.

(Source: DroneDJ)