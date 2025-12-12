Kia Malaysia has announced the model line-up that will be introduced under its newly established local presence, which will begin operations on 1 January 2026. The line-up was revealed during a recent press dinner and includes the EV9, Carnival, and Sportage.

From this rebooted line-up, it is clear that Kia Malaysia has chosen to retain at least one electric vehicle (EV). This contrasts with its sister brand, Hyundai Motor Malaysia, which launched three new models, the Santa Fe, Tucson and Staria, shortly after establishing its local operations.

To recap, the EV9 first introduced by Kia’s previous importer and distributor, Bermaz Auto (BAuto), was launched in Malaysia in two GT-Line variants: one with a six-seat configuration and another with a seven-seat layout.

Both versions feature a dual-motor setup delivering 283 kW and 700 Nm of torque. The flagship SUV accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and achieves a top speed of 200 km/h. Power comes from a 99.8-kWh lithium-ion battery that provides a WLTP-rated range of 505 km.

The EV9 supports DC fast charging up to 350 kW, enabling a 10–80% charge in just 24 minutes. For home or slower charging, it offers AC charging up to 11 kW, with a full charge taking approximately 10.5 hours. A vehicle-to-load (V2L) function is also included, capable of supplying up to 3.58 kW of power.

At the moment, the EV9 is priced at RM369,668 for the seven-seat variant and RM374,668 for the six-seat version. However, we can expect the price to revised soon following the expiry of fully imported (CBU) tax incentives at the end of the year.

