Bermaz Auto and Kia have mutually agreed to end their distribution partnership, which began in April 2021. Following this decision, Kia announced that it will establish its own direct presence in the Malaysian market starting 1 January 2026.

For the past four years, Bermaz Auto, through its subsidiary Dinamikjaya Motors Sdn Bhd, served as the sole distributor of Kia vehicles and spare parts in Malaysia. Under the new arrangement, Dinamikjaya Motors, Kia, and their joint venture Kia Malaysia Sdn Bhd have signed an agreement to immediately conclude the distributorship.

Despite the termination, Dinamikjaya Motors will continue collaborating with Kia to ensure a seamless transition, minimising any disruption to customers in areas such as vehicle servicing, parts supply, warranties, and after-sales support.

According to CarSifu, the Korean automaker’s operation in Malaysia will be run through Kia Malaysia Sdn Bhd which will be led by Hyung Ho Kim as its president and CEO. Joining him as the Managing Director of Kia Sales Malaysia is Emily Lek, who was previously the VP of Omoda | Jaecoo and iCaar Malaysia. Prior to that, she was the Head of Sales at Mercedes-Benz Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Kia said that any bookings made before 30 November 2025 will continue to be fulfilled. After that, the company will temporarily stop accepting bookings throughout December 2025 before opening the order books again in January 2026. Despite that, the Korean automotive company also said that all existing authorised Kia service centres will continue to serve customers during this transition period. As part of the transition, the company is also revamping the official website of Kia Malaysia.

Currently in Malaysia, the fully electric models that are available include the EV9 and the EV6. The EV9 comes in two variants: the GT-Line AWD six-seater and seven-seater. It comes with a dual-motor setup that produces 380 kW of power and 700 Nm of torque. It is powered by a 99.8 kWh battery with an estimated driving range of 505 km.

The EV6 GT-Line AWD Long Range comes with a dual-motor setup that churns out 239 kW of power and 605 Nm of torque. It is powered by a 77.4 kWh battery pack that offers an estimated driving range of 506 km.

(Source: CarSifu, The Edge Malaysia, Linkedin)