As Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) prepares to commence Electric Train Service 3 (ETS3) operations, Grab Malaysia has announced that it is introducing its GrabShuttle service in Johor. The launch of this service is aimed at supporting ETS3 and improving travel accessibility.

For the uninitiated, GrabShuttle is a service that offers low-cost rides to specific locations. As the name implies, it functions both like a typical Grab ride and a shuttle service. Basically, the passenger is picked up and dropped off at their doorstep as usual. However, they will be sharing the ride with two other travellers, much like a GrabShare ride.

And just like a shuttle service, the Grab ride will only ferry passengers to and from a fixed location. In this case, the GrabShuttle will be connecting local commuters and tourists to and from JB Sentral station. In addition to enhancing travel accessibility, the company seeks to support efforts to promote tourism in line with the Visit Malaysia 2026 and Visit Johor 2026 campaigns.

Meanwhile, ETS3 for the KL Sentral-JB Sentral route will begin tomorrow, 12 December 2025. The long-anticipated train service includes stops at Bandar Tasik Selatan, Kajang, Seremban, Pulau Sebang, Batang Melaka, Gemas, Segamat, Labis, Bekok, and Paloh.

