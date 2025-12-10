Nothing has officially unveiled the Community Edition of the Phone (3a). This phone will serve as the successor to last year’s Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition.

Much like before, Nothing hosted a community-driven competition earlier in the year, which produced the final product. The contest involves multiple stages, with each stage’s winner collaborating with Nothing to bring their ideas into reality.

The first stage, focused on hardware, featured Emre Kayganacl as the winner, who drew inspiration from the late 90s and early 2000s aesthetic. The phone has a striking transparent teal back, accented with a few fuchsia and yellow details. Its clean white frame features a small smattering of fuchsia and black for added contrast.

The next winners were Ambrogio Tacconi and Louis Aymond, who worked on accessories. Rather than a lanyard, keychain, or anything of the sort, those who purchase the device are entitled to receive a box of dice. The set of six dice features a colour palette similar to that of the phone, with numbers rendered in Nothing’s Ndot 55 font.

Jad Zock was the winner for the lock screen clock and wallpaper design. As per Nothing’s official press release, “the design reduces visual clutter and guides the eye intuitively to the key components.” The wallpaper, on the other hand, serves as “a visual bridge between the rear colour and texture and the front interface”. The device comes pre-loaded with four different versions of the wallpaper: two blue and two purple. This is all topped off by Sushruta Sarkar, who won the marketing campaign category. He created the “Made Together” slogan for the smartphone.

The Phone (3a) Community Edition, naturally, has the same specs as the original model. As a brief refresher, the device is equipped with a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For power, it has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W wired charging. For imaging, the device has a 50MP main with OIS, a 50MP 2x telephoto shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP selfie camera.

Much like before, there will only be 1,000 units of the Phone (3a) Community Edition for sale worldwide and will retail for RM1,699. Unfortunately, the company did not disclose how many units it allocated for the Malaysian market. Those interested can register from 9 to 11 December, before a limited sales window opens on 12 December via Nothing’s official website.

(Source: Nothing press release / official website)